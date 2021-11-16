Halle Berry Gives The Best Response To Fans Upset About Her Cardi B Remark

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 16, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Halle Berry found herself in a social media pickle earlier this week, when she praised Cardi B at the premiere of her latest film Bruised, calling her the Queen of Hip Hop. The 55-year old Oscar winner said at the event:

“I would like to say thank you today to Cardi B. She was my partner in crime. I reached out to her. Of course, she’s the queen of hip hop. I reached out to Cardi and we paired and we created...a soundtrack and an album that is not only historic, but I think is a beautiful backdrop for this story.”

Fans weren't to pleased about Berry giving Cardi that title, and made it clear on social media. The "WAP" rapper herself hopped on Twitter to defend the actress, tweeting:

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, Halle clarified her statement, sharing:

"You know, I do [stand by my comments], but here’s the thing: there’s room for more than one queen, people. That’s what we need to know. Nicki [Minaj]is a queen in her own right. H.E.R. is a queen. All these ladies to me are queens. There can always be more than one. Queen is a term that we use to describe great. You know, we’re all a queen. All we do all day is say, ‘Hey queen!’ ‘What’s up, queen?’ ‘Yeah, queen!’ ‘What’s happening, queen?’ Queen, queen, queen. We’re all queens.”

Bruised is Halle Berry's directorial debut, and features a star-studded all female soundtrack for the upcoming sports drama. The star told Variety about the project:

“I can’t wait to show it. I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang… and she killed it. So I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited."

See what else Halle berry had to say in the full interview above. Catch Brusied when it hits Netflix on November 24th.

