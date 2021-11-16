Louisville Record Store Received Signed Copies Of Taylor Swift's 'Red'

Taylor Swift sent some signed copies of her Red album to a local Louisville record store, reported WLKY.

Swift recently re-recorded another one of her hit records. This time it was Red, which was originally released back in 2012. The singer sent out loads of signed CDs to many local record stores across the country, and one store in Louisville was one of the lucky ones.

Guestroom Records got a load of the signed CDs. They announced in an Instagram post that the copies had arrived.

The CDs were selling for about $20 with tax but couldn't be restocked once they were gone. Unfortunately, due to the limited supply of the signed CDs, they sold out pretty quickly. Now worries, though. The record store still has unsigned vinyl copies for fans to buy.

The record store originally posted on Instagram:

"The wind blew in more copies of Red (@taylorswift version) on LP and A LIMITED NUMBER OF SIGNED CDS!! No holds on the CDs. In person sales only. One per person til they’re gone."

They then edited the post once the albums had sold out. They wrote:

"UPDATE: We are sold out of signed CD’s but still have unsigned vinyl copies for all of you Swifties ❤️"