Noah Syndergaard Signs Deal With New Team

By Jason Hall

November 16, 2021

Miami Marlins v New York Mets - Game Two
Photo: Getty Images

Former New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard has reportedly agreed to a short-term deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports Syndergaard and the Angels have agreed on a one-year, $21 million contract, which is pending a physical, according to sources.

The Mets gave Syndergaard an $18.4 million qualifying offer and the 2016 All-Star had until Wednesday (November 17) to accept it.

The Mets also offered outfielder Michael Conforto a qualifying offer, which was rejected.

Free agents who reject their previous team's qualifying offer are attached to draft pick compensation, which means the Mets will receive a draft pick from the Angels, which Passan confirmed would be a second-rounder.

"The Angels bolster their staff with the highest-upside arm on the market — and pay a heavy price, plus a second-rounder," Passan tweeted.

The news comes shortly after Passan reported the Mets were finalizing an agreement to name Billy Eppler ads their new manager.

Eppler, 46, had previously worked as the Angels' general manager from 2015-20 and was an assistant general manager for the New York Yankees from 2012-14, working under longtime GM Brian Cashman, during 10 years with the franchise.

Syndergaard was shut down from throwing on May 27, 2021 after experiencing inflammation in his pitching elbow following a rehab start the previous day.

He was recalled to the Mets roster for the first time since 2019 on September 28, 2021, posting a 0-1 record with a 9.00 ERA in two starts.

