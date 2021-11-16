Noah Syndergaard Signs Deal With New Team
By Jason Hall
November 16, 2021
Former New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard has reportedly agreed to a short-term deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reports Syndergaard and the Angels have agreed on a one-year, $21 million contract, which is pending a physical, according to sources.
The Mets gave Syndergaard an $18.4 million qualifying offer and the 2016 All-Star had until Wednesday (November 17) to accept it.
The Mets also offered outfielder Michael Conforto a qualifying offer, which was rejected.
Free agents who reject their previous team's qualifying offer are attached to draft pick compensation, which means the Mets will receive a draft pick from the Angels, which Passan confirmed would be a second-rounder.
"The Angels bolster their staff with the highest-upside arm on the market — and pay a heavy price, plus a second-rounder," Passan tweeted.
BREAKING: Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a one-year, $21 million deal, pending physical, sources tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 16, 2021
The news comes shortly after Passan reported the Mets were finalizing an agreement to name Billy Eppler ads their new manager.
Eppler, 46, had previously worked as the Angels' general manager from 2015-20 and was an assistant general manager for the New York Yankees from 2012-14, working under longtime GM Brian Cashman, during 10 years with the franchise.
Billy Eppler is finalizing an agreement to be the new general manager of the New York Mets, sources tell ESPN. Eppler, 46, previously was GM of the Los Angeles Angels and spent 10 years with the Yankees, ascending to assistant GM. Mets finally have their guy. @JonHeyman on it.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 16, 2021
Syndergaard was shut down from throwing on May 27, 2021 after experiencing inflammation in his pitching elbow following a rehab start the previous day.
He was recalled to the Mets roster for the first time since 2019 on September 28, 2021, posting a 0-1 record with a 9.00 ERA in two starts.