Noah Syndergaard Signs Deal With New Team

Former New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard has reportedly agreed to a short-term deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports Syndergaard and the Angels have agreed on a one-year, $21 million contract, which is pending a physical, according to sources.

The Mets gave Syndergaard an $18.4 million qualifying offer and the 2016 All-Star had until Wednesday (November 17) to accept it.

The Mets also offered outfielder Michael Conforto a qualifying offer, which was rejected.

Free agents who reject their previous team's qualifying offer are attached to draft pick compensation, which means the Mets will receive a draft pick from the Angels, which Passan confirmed would be a second-rounder.

"The Angels bolster their staff with the highest-upside arm on the market — and pay a heavy price, plus a second-rounder," Passan tweeted.