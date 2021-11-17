2022 Tortuga Music Festival: Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett & More

Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Morgan Wallen will head down to Fort Lauderdale, Florida for the 2022 Tortuga Music Festival.

On Tuesday (November 16), the trio of country stars were announced as headliners for the annual music affair, which will take place on April 8-10, 2022. The upcoming installment will mark the fest's return to its routine April slot after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's festivities took place this past weekend. Among the other stars slated to perform at the three-day installment include Breland, Priscilla Block, Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis, Travis Denning, Walker Hayes, Randy Houser and more.

Launched in 2013, the country music festival was set up to provide attendees with ocean-side performances and awareness for marine conservation. Tickets to the 2022 Tortuga Music Festival go on sale on Friday at 10 AM ET. Click here for more information!