2.2 Million Travelers Expected At Atlanta Airport This Thanksgiving

Holiday travel is ramping up, and officials at “the world’s busiest airport” are expecting more than 2.2 million travelers at the airport this Thanksgiving.

“The busiest time at Hartsfield-Jackson begins with the Thanksgiving holiday travel weekend and continues through the end of the year,” said Airport Senior Deputy General Manager Michael Smith. “Rest assured that the world’s busiest airport is well-prepared to serve our guests. Thanks to our ongoing collaboration with our many stakeholders, including TSA, CBP and our airlines partners, we will efficiently and effectively facilitate the large number of travelers expected here at ATL.”

Particularly, the airport is expected to be busy from Saturday (November 20) through November 29, according to a press release from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday (November 17). The airport will have safety measures in place and new rideshare pickup locations “consolidated and moved to the North lower level.”

“We anticipate ATL security checkpoints will be busy during the upcoming Thanksgiving travel period, with the heaviest passenger volumes on the Wednesday before the holiday and the Sunday following,” said Robert Spinden, TSA Federal Security Director for Georgia. “As with all heavy travel periods, we work closely with our airport and airline partners to ensure we’re staffed appropriately and prepared to handle the increases.”