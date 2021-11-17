30-Story Tower To Replace Closed Charlotte Favorite

By Sarah Tate

November 17, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A new 30-story tower is set to take the place of a longtime Charlotte favorite after it closed earlier this year. The development will add to the city's growing skyline and join the ranks of one of the tallest buildings in the Queen City.

Catalyst Capital Partners and Stiles Corp. announced plan on Tuesday (November 16) to develop a 30-story tower at the former site of Price's Chicken Coop on Camden Road and West Park Avenue, WBTV reports. The cost of the project has not been disclosed. The project includes 291 luxury apartment units as well as 9,500 square feet of retail and restaurant space on the ground floor. It also has 10,000 square feet of office space that Catalyst will move into once completed.

Construction on the tower, which does not yet have a name, is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2022 and be completed in late 2024.

After serving the community for nearly 60 years, Price's Chicken Coop took to social media to announce it was closing its doors permanently on June 19.

"It is with heavy hearts that The Chicken Coop has decided to close our doors after 59 years of business due to the Labor shortage, rising food costs, food quality and another coin shortage," the restaurant wrote, adding, "We thank everybody for their support and business over the years."

