AEW Makes Virginia Debut: Here's 5 Things Know Ahead Of 'Dynamite' Tonight

All Elite Wrestling will hold its first ever show in Virginia on Wednesday (November 17) night.

This week's episode of the company's flagship program, Dynamite, will broadcast live from Chartway Arena in Norfolk and will be headlined by the homecoming of Halifax native 'Hangman' Adam Page, who will make his first televised appearance since winning the AEW World Championship at the Full Gear pay-per-view event last Saturday (November 13).

Several other notable storylines should continue or develop during tonight's episode of Dynamite in the wake of yet another historic pay-per-view event.

Here's what to watch for on Wednesday night: