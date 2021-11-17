AEW Makes Virginia Debut: Here's 5 Things Know Ahead Of 'Dynamite' Tonight
By Jason Hall
November 17, 2021
All Elite Wrestling will hold its first ever show in Virginia on Wednesday (November 17) night.
This week's episode of the company's flagship program, Dynamite, will broadcast live from Chartway Arena in Norfolk and will be headlined by the homecoming of Halifax native 'Hangman' Adam Page, who will make his first televised appearance since winning the AEW World Championship at the Full Gear pay-per-view event last Saturday (November 13).
Several other notable storylines should continue or develop during tonight's episode of Dynamite in the wake of yet another historic pay-per-view event.
Here's what to watch for on Wednesday night:
Hangman's championship homecoming
Page's long journey from 'Anxious Millennial Cowboy' to 'Confident Millennial Champion' was finally completed this past weekend and will culminate with a hero's welcome during AEW's first ever show in his home state.
Hangman defeated former tag-team partner Kenny Omega in an instant classic main event on Saturday to hoist AEW's top prize. His first televised appearance as champion would be enough on its own, but having it in his home state will make it even more exciting.
Either way, "Cowboy s***" is about to pick up.
Where do the Young Bucks stand?
Hangman's longtime former friends turned rivals the 'Young Bucks' Matt and Nick Jackson were ringside during his championship win over their fellow Elite member Omega.
Both Jacksons stared back at Hangman before he hit multiple 'Buckshot Lariats' from opposite ends of the ring, with Matt Jackson seemingly nodding in approval before the final blow.
The Bucks' relationship with Page was a crucial part of his redemption arch and a possible reconciliation may be in the works, but as of now, more questions are raised than answers.
Where does Kenny Omega go from here?
Omega's 346-reign as AEW World Champion has come to an end and reports indicate he may take time off due to various injuries.
Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported Omega will be medically evaluated this week and that the Winnipeg native was considering taking time off, but opted to complete his storyline with Page to culminate the angle with the title change last Saturday.
Jay Lethal's In-Ring Debut vs. Sammy Guevara for TNT Championship
Jay Lethal will make his official AEW in-ring debut against TNT Champion Sammy Guevara in a title match capable of stealing the show.
Lethal had been a mainstay in Ring of Honor Wrestling -- having held its world title for a record of 707 combined days during two reigns -- prior to its parent company Sinclair Broadcast Group's decision to release its entire roster from their contracts.
Lethal defended the ROH World Championship against Flip Gordon at the 2018 All In pay-per-view event, which inspired the eventual launch of AEW several months later.
Guevara is considered by many as one of the "pillars" of AEW and its future success, having already emerged as a rising star in the wrestling industry at the age of 28.
Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.'s Next Challenger and the TBS Women's Championship Tournament
AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. successfully defended her title in a hard-fought match against Tay Conti at Full Gear, extending her reign to 177 days entering Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.
Unless the feud continues, there's no clear sign of a challenger to Baker's title with much of the women's division focused on the ongoing TBS Championship tournament to determine an inaugural champion for the separate title.
Wednesday's Dynamite broadcast should provide a clearer picture of both angles, with former AEW Women's World Champions Nyla Rose and Hikaru Shida kicking off the TBS Championship tournament's quarterfinal round and Baker likely to be involved in some kind of segment.