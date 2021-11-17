Arizona Woman Helps BFF Deliver Baby, Finds Out Her Own Husband Is The Dad

One Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver her new baby, only to get a rude awakening, reported The Daily Mail. The woman quickly discovered that her own husband was the father of the baby she helped deliver.

Hailey Custer, 28, from Wickenburg, Arizona, said she was heartbroken after discovering that her husband was unfaithful to her. She was married to Travis Bowling for six years.

Custer said, "In the hospital before I found out, I stepped into that father figure role. I was there for her every step of the way. Even in the hospital I wore the daddy wrist band, when she got her epidural, she laid on me. I actually gave the baby her first bath."

Custer is a recovering drug addict and stepped in to help her friend, who was also an addict, when she found out that she was having a baby.

So how did she find out the baby was her husband's?

The baby and Bowling both share an identical birth defect on their necks.

Custer confronted the two a few days after the birth and her biggest fears were confirmed. Apparently Bowling had apparently cheated on her at least 30 times during their marriage.

Despite her husband's infidelity, Custer still welcomed her friend into her home after the birth. Custer said that her friend had nowhere to go. She said, "I kept thinking of my kids, at the end of the day that is their blood sibling and I'm not going to be the one who causes harm to that child."

Hailey posted her story on TikTok, where it went viral. Check out the story below.