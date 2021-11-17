Here's Vanessa Bryant's Response To Staples Center Name Change

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of late Los Angeles Lakers legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, has responded to the news of the Staples Center's upcoming name change.

BallIsLife.com's verified Twitter account shared a screengrab of Vanessa's Instagram story, which included a shared post from the account @Kobemural of a banner of her late husband hanging on the exterior of the iconic arena, as well as a crown emoji and the caption, "Forever known as 'The House That Kobe Built.'"

Kobe Bryant spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers, retiring as the franchise's all-time leading scorer and winning six NBA championships, all of which came during the franchise's time at Staples Center, having moved from Inglewood during Bryant's fourth season.

Bryant is one of 10 Lakers legends whose numbers are in the rafters at Staples Center, having both his No. 8 and No. 24 numbers retired.

The six-time NBA champion and his daughter, Gianna, were among three notable funerals held at the arena, which also included fellow Los Angeles icons Michael Jackson in 2009 and Nipsey Hussle in 2019.