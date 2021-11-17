Here's What Will Be Open, Closed In San Diego On Thanksgiving

By Zuri Anderson

November 19, 2021

Sorry we are closed
Photo: Getty Images

Thanksgiving is almost here. Some major retailers will shut their doors to observe the holiday, while others will stay open for customers.

Black Friday has been starting earlier and earlier over the last decade, but some companies have pledged to close their doors on Thanksgiving. Experts have also noticed more discounted purchases happening online rather than in-stores, as well.

"More and more, consumers are choosing to shop online, not wanting to wait outside in the early morning chill with a crush of other holiday shoppers or battle over the last most-wanted item," according to BlackFriday.com. "This was happening years before, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed shoppers online more than ever in 2020."

Since stores like Walmart, Target, and Costco will be closed on the holiday, make sure you grab any last-minute items before next Thursday (November 25).

Here are all the retailers that will be opened or closed on Thanksgiving. The information comes from KSWB, BlackFriday.com, and the retailer's announcements:

CLOSED

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Bath & Body Works
  • Belk
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • Burlington
  • Costco
  • Dick's Sporting Goods
  • Foot Locker
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl's
  • Lowe's
  • Macy's
  • Petco
  • REI
  • Sam's Club
  • Target
  • Walmart

OPEN

  • Bass Pro
  • Big Lots
  • CVS
  • Cabela’s
  • Dollar General
  • Family Dollar
  • GameStop
  • Home Depot
  • Kroger
  • Meijer
  • Old Navy
  • Rite Aid
  • Starbucks
  • Walgreens
  • Whole Foods
