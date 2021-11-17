Jason Aldean's Kids 'Remix' Carrie Underwood Duet And It's Adorable

Talent runs in the family!

Jason Aldean just released the first part of his massive double album. Macon is out now, and Georgia will follow on April 22, 2022. Altogether, it’s a whopping 30-track collection — and it includes Aldean’s powerful heartbreak duet that released earlier this year: “If I Didn’t Love You,” featuring Carrie Underwood. The duo performed the smash single at the 55th annual CMA Awards in Nashville on November 10.

But this week, Alean’s wife, Brittany, took to Instagram to share the latest “remix” of the song, a rendition by kids who “sing like my daddy” while playing guitars of their own. Brittany shared the adorable “‘IF I DIDNT LOVE YOU’ REMIX🎸🎤” on Instagram, and fans gushed that it’s “so cute,” it “made my day,” and even complimented: “I think they gave dad and Carrie a run for their money.” Watch the adorable video here: