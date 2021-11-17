Kane Brown Explains How He Hopes To Take His Career To The Next Level

Kane Brown recently sat down with Macomb Daily, and the country singer has revealed that he's looking to expand his career beyond just country music. After having a monumental year that saw him listed as one of Time magazines 100 Most Influential People, the country singer hopes to make it into the movie business.

"I'm trying to break into the movie scene right now, spreading my wings like that and see where it takes me. I'm trying to do my Tim McGraw days," Brown said in the interview. "I've done two auditions already and kinda got a callback. I like action movies, I like horror movies, but honestly I've never been in a movie, so I'll get whatever I can get and we'll see where that goes."

While Brown is aiming to make his way onto the silver screen, the country singer recently made an appearance on Sesame Street to sing with Elmo and the Cookie Monster about their favorite sports. Brown is an avid sports fan, and his recent tour has seen him visiting every NBA arena in the country.

Brown also attended the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony earlier this year, where he honored Randy Travis with a cover of "Three Wooden Crosses." The song had been a staple in Brown's sets during the early years of his career, and Brown considers Travis to be a lasting influence on his career.

While attending the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, Brown also managed to encourage Walker Hayes as he took the stage for a performance of "Fancy Like." Hayes revealed that he had felt nervous prior to taking the stage, but managed to calm his nerves when he saw Brown stand up to enjoy the performance.