Lil Nas X Spills Major Tea In 'Scandalous' New 'Maury Show' Segment

Lil Nas X spilled some major tea to Maury Povich when he painted the picture of one of the most “scandalous love triangles.”

The rapper collaborated with The Maury Show to film the entertainment segment based on the “That’s What I Want” music video. Povich explains that “Montero and Yai are football teammates who quickly became lovers. Montero was shocked to discover soon after that Yai was married with a child. Now, Montero is here to tell Yai’s wife, Ashley, about their secret love affair. Maury will get the answers they need. Will Montero get exactly what he wants?”

Montero aimed to deliver flowers to his lover’s house when he discovered that Yai had a wife and a 4-year-old child. Naturally, the interview was packed with drama, including a jaw-dropping paternity test reveal, screaming matches, and shocking lie detector test results (just to name a few “scandalous” moments). “When I first met Yai, I knew we were gonna be together. I could literally tell by the way he looked at me… but now, I feel like a damn fool for falling for this man,” Montero said at the beginning of the video. “I have a big heart and I want somebody who loves me. How can he love me and Ashley at the same time? …I need to know whether he wants to be with me or her.”

Watch the full video — all the way to the dramatic conclusion — here: