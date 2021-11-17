Lil Uzi Vert Slammed For Refusing To Stop His Show Despite Fans Fainting

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 17, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Following Travis Scott's fatal Astroworld festival, artists have been making a conscious effort to ensure that fans are safe during their performances. SZA and Teyana Taylor are two artists who've stopped their performances in recent weeks to make sure everyone in the crowd was ok.

But that wasn't the case for Lil Uzi Vert, who refused to stop his performance at Day N Vegas, telling fans that he “doesn’t take breaks”, despite the audience yelling out that people were fainting. Uzi went as far as to tell concertgoers that they could leave if they were having issues. Footage from the show has been making its rounds on social media, with fans calling out the "You Was Right" rapper over his negligence. In one video, he said to the crowd:

"I don’t take no breaks. If it’s gettin’ bad, leave. If you ain’t gonna leave, stay.”  

In another clip, Uzi told festival organizers not to “stop his rage" just before a computerized voice can be heard telling the audience to take several steps back to give people in the front of the stage room to move. Shortly after the rapper's set was cut short, after having only performed a handful of songs. Reports say Uzi also showed up thirty minutes late to his fifty-minute set.

Fans flooded social media, slamming the star for his behavior at the show.

But the young rap, rockstar seemed unfazed. He took to Instagram just one day after the incident to flex wads of cash for his 15.7 million followers.

The news comes just one day after the death toll from Astroworld Festival has risen to ten after 9-year-old Ezra Blount became the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during the crowd surge.

