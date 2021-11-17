Lil Uzi Vert Slammed For Refusing To Stop His Show Despite Fans Fainting

Following Travis Scott's fatal Astroworld festival, artists have been making a conscious effort to ensure that fans are safe during their performances. SZA and Teyana Taylor are two artists who've stopped their performances in recent weeks to make sure everyone in the crowd was ok.

But that wasn't the case for Lil Uzi Vert, who refused to stop his performance at Day N Vegas, telling fans that he “doesn’t take breaks”, despite the audience yelling out that people were fainting. Uzi went as far as to tell concertgoers that they could leave if they were having issues. Footage from the show has been making its rounds on social media, with fans calling out the "You Was Right" rapper over his negligence. In one video, he said to the crowd:

"I don’t take no breaks. If it’s gettin’ bad, leave. If you ain’t gonna leave, stay.”