Michigan Woman Thought She Was Recorded Urinating In Public, Shoots Car

By Hannah DeRuyter

November 17, 2021

Photo: Detroit Police Department

Detroit Police are looking for a suspect who shot at a car then fled the scene in an SUV.

According to FOX 2, surveillance cameras caught a woman casually firing shots at a car leaving a Detroit liquor store parking lot.

Police say the suspect believed that the driver of the car she shot at was recording her while she urinated in the parking lot, yet the 25-year-old driver that was shot at denies recording the woman.

"The suspect clearly has no regard for human life and she has to get off the streets as soon as possible," said 2nd Deputy Chief Rudy Harper.

The shooting happened in the 9000 block of Hayes and Chalmers. DPD has released a video of the shooting and hopes the public can help identify the suspect.

In the video, you can see the people that were standing around the suspect before the shooting happened to flee as she began firing the gun.

"It's hard to watch, it's hard to fathom that someone would do something like this," Harper stated. "At this point, we're asking the community for their help; if they know something, please speak up."

The woman is wanted for aggravated assault. If you have any information on the suspect, call Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct, 313-596-5940, or Crimes Stoppers, 1-800-Speak Up.

