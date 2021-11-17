New Orleans Saints Honoring QB Legend Drew Brees At Thanksgiving Game
By Sarah Tate
November 17, 2021
Drew Brees is coming home.
The former New Orleans Saints quarterback is returning to Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving Day where he will receive a special honor during halftime thanking him for all the years he spent on the team and in the city, WWL-TV reports.
On Wednesday (November 17), the team announced its former longtime quarterback would be honored during halftime of the Saints-Bills game on Thanksgiving Day. During the rest of the game, he will be broadcasting the game for NBC with Mike Tirico.
"Drew Brees will always be considered one of the greatest Saints in the history of the organization," said Saints owner Gayle Benson. "While we look forward to one day welcoming Drew back as a Hall of Famer and a member of our Ring of Honor, Thanksgiving night is the perfect opportunity for us to say thank you to Drew and his family the right way — on the field and in front of 70,000 of the best fans in football."
New Orleans Saints Legend Drew Brees to be honored at halftime during Thanksgiving game vs Bills ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/O7VW0kqlBc— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 17, 2021
"My family and I are forever grateful for all of the incredible moments we shared together with the city of New Orleans and Who Dat Nation," said Brees. "What an incredible moment it will be, back in the Dome with the greatest fans in the world."
Drew Brees to be honored at Thanksgiving game in the @CaesarsDome 🐐— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 17, 2021
Story: https://t.co/CnbXWtFOWE#ThankYouDrew pic.twitter.com/CRz7kF9e40
Everyone attending the game will receive a "Thank You Drew" rally towel. Fans can submit a "thank you" video up to 30 seconds that will be played throughout the game. If submitting a video, make sure to film it horizontally. Videos can be submitted here.
"We were blessed to have Drew as a member of our team for 15 years," said Benson. "The record-breaking impact he had on the field is legendary, as is the impact he, Brittany and the Brees family continue to have on our community."