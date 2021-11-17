New Orleans Saints Honoring QB Legend Drew Brees At Thanksgiving Game

Drew Brees is coming home.

The former New Orleans Saints quarterback is returning to Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving Day where he will receive a special honor during halftime thanking him for all the years he spent on the team and in the city, WWL-TV reports.

On Wednesday (November 17), the team announced its former longtime quarterback would be honored during halftime of the Saints-Bills game on Thanksgiving Day. During the rest of the game, he will be broadcasting the game for NBC with Mike Tirico.

"Drew Brees will always be considered one of the greatest Saints in the history of the organization," said Saints owner Gayle Benson. "While we look forward to one day welcoming Drew back as a Hall of Famer and a member of our Ring of Honor, Thanksgiving night is the perfect opportunity for us to say thank you to Drew and his family the right way — on the field and in front of 70,000 of the best fans in football."