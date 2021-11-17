North Carolina Eatery Named One Of America's Best New Restaurants

New restaurants pop up all over the country ever year, and while some don't always stand the test of time, others become a household name.

To celebrate some of the new spots that have opened up over the past year, Eater compiled a list of the country's best new restaurants, and one spot in North Carolina made the exclusive list.

"Amid an unprecedented crisis, chefs, bakers, and operators imagined new ways for diners to revel in the pleasure of a good meal and a shared experience — even if that meant doing so outside or via takeout containers," said Hillary Dixler Canavan, restaurant editor, Eater.

So which North Carolina eatery is one of the best new restaurants in the country?

Fonda Lupita