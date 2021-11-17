Pete Davidson Celebrates Birthday With Kim Kardashian, Flavor Flav

Pete Davidson celebrated his 28th birthday on Tuesday (November 16), and he marked the occasion with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Flavor Flav.

The small gathering reportedly happened at Jenner’s Palm Springs home, according to TMZ. Flav shared photos from the party — showing Davidson, Kardashian and Jenner matching in plaid — captioning his Instagram post: “celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner 🥳🎂🎊👑⏰ Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum and the Saturday Night Live star first sparked dating rumors in late October, following Kardashian’s first time hosting the long-running comedy show. The pair held hands at Knott’s Berry Farm in California. Since then, Kardashian is reportedly “falling” for Davidson. Earlier this month, a source told Entertainment Tonight: “They are trying to play it off that they are just friends, but it’s a little more than that right now. They’re having a lot of fun together. Pete makes Kim laugh and makes her feel special. Pete is obviously thrilled and has a major crush on Kim… Both are recently single and have bonded over that.” See the photos of Davidson’s birthday celebration here: