Porsha Williams Spoke To Police About Her Eerie Experience With R. Kelly

According to Williams, after meeting a friend of the R&B singer in 2007, the then 25-year old (pre- Atlanta Housewives fame) who was considering a career in music, was flown to Chicago to meet Kelly and potentially work with him. Porsha says she expected to be driven to a recording studio when she arrived but was taken to Kelly's home instead. Once inside the home, someone led her to Kelly's bedroom and left her alone there for hours, she said. When Kelly finally joined her, he reportedly old her to take off her clothes. In her memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, Williams said of the incident:

"I've already put myself in this position. This is what you're supposed to do. You have to. There is no turning back."

The star, who made headlines over the Summer with her engagement to fellow RHOA co-star's ex-husband Simon Guobadia, says she saw Kelly twice after the uncomfortable encounter, but put an end to it after she woke up one day at his home and heard another woman reportedly getting beaten in the next room. She added:

"It's not something you want to tell your mom, because my mom is a very strong woman and she did her very best in raising me. And I think for any woman or man who's been in an abusive situation, you don't want to tell your parents because you don't want them to think that they had let you down in any way. I don't want her to think that she had done anything wrong. And so I took it upon myself."

The news comes just month after Kelly was found guilty for Federal Racketeering and sexual assault. Read what else the star had to say in her upcoming memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, which hits stands November 30th.