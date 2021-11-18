57th Academy Of Country Music Awards Show Is Returning To Las Vegas In 2022
By Ginny Reese
November 18, 2021
The Academy of Country Music revealed the new location for the 57th annual ACM Awards Show, and it's right here in Las Vegas. All Access reported that Academy of Country Music made the announcement on Thursday (11/18).
The show is scheduled to take place on March 7th of 2022 at Allegiant Stadium, instead of the original date of April 24th. This is due to the show now being streamed live on Amazon prime next year instead of longtime network CBS.
The ACM Awards shows are typically held in Vegas, but because of the pandemic things got thrown off course. For 2020 and 2021, the show was held in Nashville, Tennessee.
JUST ANNOUNCED: The 57th @ACMawards, country music’s favorite party, will take place Monday, March 7, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium and livestreamed exclusively on @PrimeVideo.— Allegiant Stadium (@AllegiantStadm) November 18, 2021
Ticket info to be announced in coming weeks. #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/WkCoz0kDgS
Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside said:
"We are thrilled to return to Las Vegas to celebrate country music’s 'Party of the Year' in this incredible, brand-new stadium and on the Prime Video streaming service for the first time ever. We can’t thank the city of Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium enough for welcoming us for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards—a party so big only a stadium can hold it!"
Ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks.