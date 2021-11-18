57th Academy Of Country Music Awards Show Is Returning To Las Vegas In 2022

The Academy of Country Music revealed the new location for the 57th annual ACM Awards Show, and it's right here in Las Vegas. All Access reported that Academy of Country Music made the announcement on Thursday (11/18).

The show is scheduled to take place on March 7th of 2022 at Allegiant Stadium, instead of the original date of April 24th. This is due to the show now being streamed live on Amazon prime next year instead of longtime network CBS.

The ACM Awards shows are typically held in Vegas, but because of the pandemic things got thrown off course. For 2020 and 2021, the show was held in Nashville, Tennessee.