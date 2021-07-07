High-Speed Train Will Soon Connect Las Vegas To Los Angeles

The site has been purchased for a high-speed train that is expected to connect Las Vegas and Los Angeles, reported 8 News Now.

Brightline Holdings is purchasing the land that is across from the South Premium Outlets mall on Las Vegas Blvd.

That particular site gives great access to McCarran International Airport and the Las Vegas Strip.

According to reports, Brightline purchased the spot for $140 million.

Michael Reininger, chief executive officer of Brightline Holdings, said:

"We have continued our pioneering efforts throughout a period of unprecedented change to advance the development of Brightline West, and we now have secured our new home."

Brightline is expecting to serve more than 11 million passengers each year in the new location.

Reininger said:

"Today’s announcement represents another important milestone for the project and is tangible evidence of our commitment and progress. The location and quality of the site matches our aspirations for what will be the showcase for new high-speed rail in the country."

The project could take three years to finish while creating about 30,000 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent jobs.