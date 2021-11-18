Atlanta Hip-Hop Artists Mourn Young Dolph After Tragic Memphis Shooting

By Kelly Fisher

November 18, 2021

2017 BET Experience STAPLES Center - Concert Sponsored By Sprite - Night 3
Photo: Getty Images

Atlanta hip-hop artists are paying tribute to late rapper Young Dolph, who was fatally shot in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon (November 17).

Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was reportedly shot at Homemade Butter Cookies in South Memphis. He reportedly returned home for an annual turkey giveaway when it happened. Officials released video footage of the gunmen on Thursday (November 18)

Like many others, the Atlanta hip-hop community have expressed their condolences after learning the news: “Damn R.I.P DOLPH PRAYER FOR YA KIDS AND FAMILY SMH,” Offset wrote in a tweet. “Damn man, me and Dolph used to be next door neighbors. Smh. RIP DOLPH,” Lil Yachty said. “R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart,” Gucci Mane said. 2 Chainz added, with praying hand emojis: “Love ya. Bru I appreciate you and gone miss ya Dolph”

Tons of celebrities beyond Atlanta mourned Dolph and posted tributes of their own: “I'm sooo sick rn I am in disbelief!” fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion tweeted. “Praying for his family and friends! Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph 🙏 .”

Dolph leaves behind a wife and kids, and he spoke in 2020 about getting to spend more time with them during the pandemic: “It's all about your happiness. We playing. I'm in my daughter's room, I'm in her little castle thing she got. She crawl in, I'm crawling my big a** in that —er. I'm in their world right now. Everything they like to do, everything they play, I'm all in that world right now. I'm just a big-a** kid right now.”

