Julian Edelman Shares Hilarious #TBT Post Ahead Of Patriots-Falcons Game

The Falcons held a 28-3 lead in the second half of Super Bowl LI before the Patriots rallied back to force overtime and complete the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, defeating Atlanta, 34-28, to win their fifth of six Super Bowls in franchise history.

Edelman was responsible for one of the biggest plays of the game, having the wherewithal to track down a tipped ball and keep it from hitting the turf before losing possession, which kept New England's drive alive during the final two minutes of regulation.

The drive was later capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run by James White and a successful 2-point conversion pass by Tom Brady to Danny Amendola to tie the game with 0:57 remaining in the fourth quarter.