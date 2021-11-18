Julian Edelman Shares Hilarious #TBT Post Ahead Of Patriots-Falcons Game
By Jason Hall
November 18, 2021
Julian Edelman continues to dominate social media following his retirement this past offseason.
The legendary former New England Patriots wide receiver reminded Atlanta Falcons fans of their team's most historic Super Bowl LI blown loss, while also taking a jab at himself with a #TBT post on Thursday (November 18), hours ahead of the Patriots' Thursday Night Football game at Atlanta.
"Falcons game 2017 vs 2021 #TBT," Edelman tweeted with a photo of himself in mid-air catching the football during Super Bowl LI, as well as himself from the initial photo edited onto a recliner to represent watching the game in retirement.
Falcons game 2017 vs 2021 ⏭ #TBT pic.twitter.com/vFzJYuECRf— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) November 18, 2021
The Falcons held a 28-3 lead in the second half of Super Bowl LI before the Patriots rallied back to force overtime and complete the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, defeating Atlanta, 34-28, to win their fifth of six Super Bowls in franchise history.
Edelman was responsible for one of the biggest plays of the game, having the wherewithal to track down a tipped ball and keep it from hitting the turf before losing possession, which kept New England's drive alive during the final two minutes of regulation.
The drive was later capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run by James White and a successful 2-point conversion pass by Tom Brady to Danny Amendola to tie the game with 0:57 remaining in the fourth quarter.