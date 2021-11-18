Kenny Chesney Gets Sentimental As He Reflects On ‘Knowing You’
By Kelly Fisher
November 18, 2021
Kenny Chesney just took a reminiscent look back at the gloomy scenes of his music video for “Knowing You.” It’s the country giant’s nostalgic single that recalls a person who left a significant impact before they “leave me too soon.”
Now, Chesney is sharing how the song is relatable to others. He captioned an Instagram throwback on Thursday afternoon (November 18): “Thinking back to the video shoot for Knowing You. It's the kind of song that can hold anyone. You don’t have to be on a fishing boat freezing to know the pain and gratitude for knowing someone who changed your life. #knowingyou#tbt” See Chesney’s post here:
Chesney released “Knowing You” earlier this year, and from the moment he heard it, the song “knocked me out,” he said. The “Here And Now” singer continued, explaining that: “It was such a classic kind of country song you don’t hear any more, and it was so pure. And then, the idea you’re wishing the best for the other person, kind of smiling, knowing just what they’re doing and thinking, ‘Yeah, go enjoy the moment…’ is something the best people in our lives make us feel.” Watch the “Knowing You” music video here: