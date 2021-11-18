Kenny Chesney Gets Sentimental As He Reflects On ‘Knowing You’

Kenny Chesney just took a reminiscent look back at the gloomy scenes of his music video for “Knowing You.” It’s the country giant’s nostalgic single that recalls a person who left a significant impact before they “leave me too soon.”

Now, Chesney is sharing how the song is relatable to others. He captioned an Instagram throwback on Thursday afternoon (November 18): “Thinking back to the video shoot for Knowing You. It's the kind of song that can hold anyone. You don’t have to be on a fishing boat freezing to know the pain and gratitude for knowing someone who changed your life. #knowingyou#tbt” See Chesney’s post here: