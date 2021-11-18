One Minnesota Gas Station Restaurant Is Among The Best In America

Depending on where you live in the United States, gas station food isn't always your first choice, but some gas station restaurants are little hidden gems you wouldn't expect to find.

Some are more popular than others, but only a few gas station eateries can be named the best in the United States. So LoveFood created a list of America's best gas station restaurants around.

"While there are still plenty of gas stations serving the same old snacks, there are some dishing out tasty and innovative cuisine. And when service areas and garages have closed down, there are also people who have taken the opportunity to turn these spots into eateries."

So, what is the best gas station restaurant in Minnesota?

Lockport Marketplace and Grill in Lutsen.

Here is what the report had to say about Lockport Marketplace and Grill:

"Lockport Marketplace and Grill is a one-stop shop for filling up tanks and bellies, although it's the type of place where people like to stay for a while rather than just grabbing groceries or snacks to go. Open since 1928, the dining room is a cosy space for enjoying fresh-from-the-oven hand pies with flaky pastry encasing beef, carrots, potatoes and rutabaga. There's a lovely patio area too."

