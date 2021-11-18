One Missouri Gas Station Restaurant Is Among The Best In America

Depending on where you live in the United States, gas station food isn't always your first choice, but some gas station restaurants are little hidden gems you wouldn't expect to find.

Some are more popular than others, but only a few gas station eateries can be named the best in the United States. So LoveFood created a list of America's best gas station restaurants around.

"While there are still plenty of gas stations serving the same old snacks, there are some dishing out tasty and innovative cuisine. And when service areas and garages have closed down, there are also people who have taken the opportunity to turn these spots into eateries."

So, what is the best gas station restaurant in Missouri?

Olio in St. Louis.

Here is what the report had to say about Olio:

"With its classic gas station architecture and huge windows showcasing a warm and inviting dining room, an unsuspecting passerby might think Olio is some kind of mirage. Thankfully, it isn't. The original 1930s Art Deco structure that once housed a Standard Oil Station is now one of the best restaurants in town, serving Israeli-inspired dishes like root vegetable tagine and hummus topped with pulled lamb shoulder. There's also a sister restaurant, Elaia, next door – in the former gas station owner's home."

