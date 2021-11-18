Sebastian Stan Completely Transforms Into Tommy Lee For 'Pam & Tommy'

Sebastian Stan has managed to become almost completely unrecognizable as he transformed himself into Tommy Lee for the upcoming Hulu miniseries, Pam & Tommy. The film stars Stan and Lily James, who is portraying Pamela Anderson and follows the relationship between Lee and Anderson in the '90s.

The series will be available for streaming on Hulu beginning February 2, 2022, and also stars Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, and Andrew Dice Clay. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg had executive produced the eight-episode series. The show had been directed by Craig Gillespie, who had previously worked with Stan in I, Tonya.

Tommy Lee has approved Stan's portrayal of him in the series, telling Entertainment Tonight that "I know Sebastian, he's playing me. From what he's told me, really beautiful story. I think a lot of people would think it's one thing, but it's really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There's different laws now."

The series follows Lee and Anderson's 1995 marriage until the scandal that saw their sex tape leaked to the public. Lee said of the adaptation that he believe's "The story's actually cool. What actually happened wasn't, but [Stan] tells me it's pretty wild. I feel like it was forever ago. But it's a cool story and people need to know. It's cool. I'm stoked."

With the release of Pam & Tommy on the horizon, Lee has been busy gearing up for a reunion tour with the rest of his Mötley Crüe bandmembers. Frontman Vince Neil recently suffered a stage fall that saw him breaking a few of his ribs, but the musician is expected to heal in time for the band to hit the road.