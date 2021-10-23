Nikki Sixx Shares Vince Neil Update, Says He Was 'Really Lucky' After Fall

Vince Neil fell from the stage during a performance at the Monsters on the Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee on Friday, October 15, and broke several ribs. While Neil is at home recovering, his Mötley Crüe bandmate, Nikki Sixx, has shared an update with Billboard about how the frontman is recovering, and that the injury could have been much worse.

Neil fell through a hole on the stage as he performed Mötley Crüe's "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away), and Sixx stated that the festival had not put down any reflective tape to mark the edge of the stage, which is what resulted in the fall.

"Without that it's all completely black, so you can walk forward thinking there's still stage there and fall off," Sixx said to Billboard. "I've done that myself; Vince and I were laughing about one time we both fell off the stage at the same show. But he was really lucky; He said if it wasn't a song that he was playing rhythm guitar on it could've been his head, which would've been a worse injury. The guitar broke his fall. But he'll heal up and we'll be ready to go on tour in June. This tour's been (postponed) twice; We just didn't have enough information at the time, with protocols and all, to go and do a stadium tour. We're all feeling good about it now, and we can't wait, man."

Neil's band was able to finish off his set with his bass player, Dana Strum, taking over lead vocals. The Mötley Crüe vocalist is currently resting at home and expected to recover in time for the band to resume rehearsals ahead of their stadium tour next summer. The band has stated they have no intention to postpone the shows again, and hopes that they will have the opportunity to tour Europe and South America in 2023.

Nikki Sixx recently released his memoir, THE FIRST 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, and his band, Sixx: A.M. shared a record filled with their greatest hits.