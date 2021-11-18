Shania Twain Shared The Best Throwback Performance With The Backstreet Boys

By Kelly Fisher

November 18, 2021

iHeartMedia Hosts ANA Masters Of Marketing VIP Dinner And Performance
Photo: Getty Images North America

Shania Twain had the best “Throwback Thursday” for anyone who loves a good dose of 90s music. The country music icon took to social media with a video of a Miami performance with the Backstreet Boys.

The legendary “I Want It That Way” group teamed up with Twain for a rendition of her classic song, “From This Moment On.” It happened during a performance in Miami. Twain captioned: “Great memories in Miami with my dear friends @backstreetboys 😘 Forever one of my favourite nights ❤️”

“From This Moment On” was one of the biggest tracks on Twain’s Come On Over, which released in the late 1990s. Earlier this month, Twain said “Happy Birthday” to the iconic album, which many fans gushed was still their favorite. The “Honey, I’m Home” artist reflected that Come On Over was “the best-selling country music album, and the best-selling studio album by a female act,” she said on the anniversary of its release. Fans have been loving other throwbacks from Twain recently, including polaroids taken on the set of “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and the singer rocking the “same outfit, 20 years apart,” her iconic “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” look. The nods to her biggest hits come as Twain is gearing up for a “reunion like no other” at her Las Vegas residency.

Check out her performance with the Backstreet Boys here:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices