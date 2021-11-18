Shania Twain Shared The Best Throwback Performance With The Backstreet Boys

Shania Twain had the best “Throwback Thursday” for anyone who loves a good dose of 90s music. The country music icon took to social media with a video of a Miami performance with the Backstreet Boys.

The legendary “I Want It That Way” group teamed up with Twain for a rendition of her classic song, “From This Moment On.” It happened during a performance in Miami. Twain captioned: “Great memories in Miami with my dear friends @backstreetboys 😘 Forever one of my favourite nights ❤️”

“From This Moment On” was one of the biggest tracks on Twain’s Come On Over, which released in the late 1990s. Earlier this month, Twain said “Happy Birthday” to the iconic album, which many fans gushed was still their favorite. The “Honey, I’m Home” artist reflected that Come On Over was “the best-selling country music album, and the best-selling studio album by a female act,” she said on the anniversary of its release. Fans have been loving other throwbacks from Twain recently, including polaroids taken on the set of “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and the singer rocking the “same outfit, 20 years apart,” her iconic “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” look. The nods to her biggest hits come as Twain is gearing up for a “reunion like no other” at her Las Vegas residency.

Check out her performance with the Backstreet Boys here: