These Kentucky Counties Are Among The Laziest In America
By Ginny Reese
November 18, 2021
Exercise is a great way to improve physical and mental health. But, some states are struggling to get up and moving. And let's be honest, being lazy is just a lot easier sometimes.
24/7 Wall St. released a list of the laziest counties in America. The website states, "Using data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program, 24/7 Tempo identified the 50 least physically active counties in the United States."
According to the list, many of the top 50 laziest counties are located in Kentucky. 6 of the 50 laziest counties are in Kentucky.
Here are all of the counties in the state that made the list:
- 50 Lee County
- 39.7% of adults don't exercise
- 41.9% adult obesity rate
- 48 Allen County
- 39.7% of adults don't exercise
- 36.5% adult obesity rate
- 47 Bath County
- 39.7% of adults don't exercise
- 46.2% adult obesity rate
- 35 Ohio County
- 40.6% of adults don't exercise
- 31.3% adult obesity rate
- 31 Knott County
- 40.8% of adults don't exercise
- 43.2% adult obesity rate
- 28 Marion County
- 41.4% of adults don't exercise
- 37.0% adult obesity rate
According to the list, here are the top ten laziest counties in America:
- Praire County, AR
- Dallas County, AR
- Nevada county, AR
- Mingo Co, WV
- Sharkey County, MS
- Tippah County, MS
- Ashley County, AR
- Franklin County, VA
- Dixie County, FL
- Tillman County, OK
Click here for the full list.