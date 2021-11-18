These Kentucky Counties Are Among The Laziest In America

By Ginny Reese

November 18, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Exercise is a great way to improve physical and mental health. But, some states are struggling to get up and moving. And let's be honest, being lazy is just a lot easier sometimes.

24/7 Wall St. released a list of the laziest counties in America. The website states, "Using data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program, 24/7 Tempo identified the 50 least physically active counties in the United States."

According to the list, many of the top 50 laziest counties are located in Kentucky. 6 of the 50 laziest counties are in Kentucky.

Here are all of the counties in the state that made the list:

  • 50 Lee County
    • 39.7% of adults don't exercise
    • 41.9% adult obesity rate
  • 48 Allen County
    • 39.7% of adults don't exercise
    • 36.5% adult obesity rate
  • 47 Bath County
    • 39.7% of adults don't exercise
    • 46.2% adult obesity rate
  • 35 Ohio County
    • 40.6% of adults don't exercise
    • 31.3% adult obesity rate
  • 31 Knott County
    • 40.8% of adults don't exercise
    • 43.2% adult obesity rate
  • 28 Marion County
    • 41.4% of adults don't exercise
    • 37.0% adult obesity rate

According to the list, here are the top ten laziest counties in America:

  1. Praire County, AR
  2. Dallas County, AR
  3. Nevada county, AR
  4. Mingo Co, WV
  5. Sharkey County, MS
  6. Tippah County, MS
  7. Ashley County, AR
  8. Franklin County, VA
  9. Dixie County, FL
  10. Tillman County, OK

Click here for the full list.

