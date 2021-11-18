These Kentucky Counties Are Among The Laziest In America

Exercise is a great way to improve physical and mental health. But, some states are struggling to get up and moving. And let's be honest, being lazy is just a lot easier sometimes.

24/7 Wall St. released a list of the laziest counties in America. The website states, "Using data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program, 24/7 Tempo identified the 50 least physically active counties in the United States."

According to the list, many of the top 50 laziest counties are located in Kentucky. 6 of the 50 laziest counties are in Kentucky.

Here are all of the counties in the state that made the list:

50 Lee County 39.7% of adults don't exercise 41.9% adult obesity rate

48 Allen County 39.7% of adults don't exercise 36.5% adult obesity rate

47 Bath County 39.7% of adults don't exercise 46.2% adult obesity rate

35 Ohio County 40.6% of adults don't exercise 31.3% adult obesity rate

31 Knott County 40.8% of adults don't exercise 43.2% adult obesity rate

28 Marion County 41.4% of adults don't exercise 37.0% adult obesity rate



According to the list, here are the top ten laziest counties in America:

Praire County, AR Dallas County, AR Nevada county, AR Mingo Co, WV Sharkey County, MS Tippah County, MS Ashley County, AR Franklin County, VA Dixie County, FL Tillman County, OK

Click here for the full list.