These Oklahoma Counties Are Among The Laziest In America

Exercise is a great way to improve physical and mental health. But, some states are struggling to get up and moving. And let's be honest, being lazy is just a lot easier sometimes.

24/7 Wall St. released a list of the laziest counties in America. The website states, "Using data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program, 24/7 Tempo identified the 50 least physically active counties in the United States."

Two counties in Oklahoma made the list.

Choctaw County, Oklahoma came in at number 22. 41.6 percent of adults in the county do not exercise, and there is a 33.6 percent adult obesity rate.

Okfuskee County, Oklahoma came in at number 15. 42.4 percent of adults in the county do not exercise, and there is a 58.9 percent adult obesity rate.

According to the list, here are the top ten laziest counties in America:

Praire County, AR Dallas County, AR Nevada county, AR Mingo Co, WV Sharkey County, MS Tippah County, MS Ashley County, AR Franklin County, VA Dixie County, FL Tillman County, OK

