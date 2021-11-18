These Texas Cities Is One Of The 'Best Cities For Fast Food Lovers'

Today is the perfect day to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite fast foods for dinner.

Some places are much more equipped for fast food lovers, serving many different kinds of fast food at several different locations. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities in the country for fast food lovers. The website states, "We compared nearly 200 of the biggest U.S. cities based on access to fast food restaurants and food delivery services. We also weighed the quality of the food based on consumer ratings and Thrillist’s Fasties Awards."

Seven Texas cities landed in the top 50 on the list. Houston came in at number two, Austin was number 10, San Antonio came in at number 14, Frisco was number 25, Dallas came in at number 36, Plano was number 41, and Lubbock was number 47.

According to LawnStarter, here are the top 20 cities in the United States for Fast Food lovers:

Orlando, FL Houston, TX Phoenix, AZ Chicago, IL Las Vegas, NV Los Angeles, CA San Diego, CA New York, NY Louisville, KY Austin, TX Atlanta, GA Tucson, AZ Honolulu, HI San Antonio, TX San Jose, CA San Francisco, CA Seattle, WA Washington, DC Philadelphia, PA Spokane, WA

Click here to check out the full list of America's best cities for fast food lovers.