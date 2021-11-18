This Gas Station Restaurant In Georgia Is So Good It'll Surprise You

By Kelly Fisher

November 19, 2021

Gas Station
Photo: Getty Images

It might sound sketchy at first, but gas stations serve up some of the best meals around.

That’s why Love Food, the publisher that dubs itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” mapped out the best gas station restaurants across America — and one of them is in Georgia. Love Food pointed out: “While there are still plenty of gas stations serving the same old snacks, there are some dishing out tasty and innovative cuisine. And when service areas and garages have closed down, there are also people who have taken the opportunity to turn these spots into eateries.”

So, which gas station restaurant stood out the most in Georgia? Love Food says Southern Soul Barbecue, located in St. Simons Island, is the gas station that serves the best food. Here’s what you can expect:

“The gas station that now houses Southern Soul BBQ on St. Simons, one of Georgia's Golden Isles, was opened in 1955 and kept those who were filling up entertained with attendants dressed in bikinis and a pet chimpanzee. It’s a little different now, thankfully, with the delicious slow-smoked barbecue being the main draw. This is no longer a place to fill up with gas but the restaurant pumps out tender beef, pork, turkey and wild game to devoted customers and lucky passersby every day.”

Find the rest of the best gas station restaurants on Love Food’s list here.

