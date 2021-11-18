This Gas Station Restaurant In Ohio Is So Good It'll Surprise You

It might sound sketchy at first, but gas stations serve up some of the best meals around.

That’s why Love Food, the publisher that dubs itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” mapped out the best gas station restaurants across America — and one of them is in Ohio. Love Food pointed out: “While there are still plenty of gas stations serving the same old snacks, there are some dishing out tasty and innovative cuisine. And when service areas and garages have closed down, there are also people who have taken the opportunity to turn these spots into eateries.”

So, which gas station restaurant stood out the most in Ohio? Love Food says Mobil Cafe, located in Olmsted Falls, is the gas station that serves the best food. Here’s what you can expect:

“Mobil Cafe, attached to the Sunoco station in Olmsted Falls, serves gyros and deli-style sandwiches crammed with cured meats, pickles and cheese, to-go or to eat in. But it’s the hummus served by owner Khalil Dari and his chef mum that has really taken off. Named Mama Mary’s, it comes in tempting colours and flavours like jalapeño and garlic, and many customers come here just for that.”

