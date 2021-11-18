This Is Wisconsin's Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish

Thanksgiving food is something we all look forward to the entire month of November. Turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, creamed corn, the list goes on, and everyone has a different opinion on what their favorite Thanksgiving Day side dish is.

If you're curious about what the most popular Thanksgiving side dish is in your state, Zippia sought out to find just that by using data.

"Using Google Trends, we determined what Thanksgiving side each state eats a disproportionate amount of. We examined over 20 Thanksgiving classics. From there, we determined what side is searched a disproportionately, high amount."

So, what is Wisconsin's most popular Thanksgiving side dish?

A baked potato.

Although a baked potato is a favorite among Wisconsin residents, data shows that only two other states consider the dish their favorite. Those states include Oklahoma and Wyoming.

Of all 50 states, 15 of them have a favorite side dish that has some sort of potato in it. That includes a baked potato, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, sweet potatoes with marshmallows and cauliflower mashed potatoes.

However, the most popular side dish in the United States is mashed potatoes. Mashed potatoes were favored by nine states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, Nevada, and Oregon.

Click here to find out what is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in each state.