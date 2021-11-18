Two Michigan Gas Station Restaurants Are Among The Best In America

Depending on where you live in the United States, gas station food isn't always your first choice, but some gas station restaurants are little hidden gems you wouldn't expect to find.

Some are more popular than others, but only a few gas station eateries can be named the best in the United States. So LoveFood created a list of America's best gas station restaurants around.

"While there are still plenty of gas stations serving the same old snacks, there are some dishing out tasty and innovative cuisine. And when service areas and garages have closed down, there are also people who have taken the opportunity to turn these spots into eateries."

So, what are the two gas station restaurants in Michigan that are the best in America?

Mr. Kabob in Berkley and Detroit 75 Kitchen in Detroit.

Here is what the report had to say about Mr. Kabob:

"You might expect to find food this flavoursome and vibrant in a treasured neighbourhood restaurant. In a gas station off the highway? Not so much. Mr. Kabob opened in Sunoco Gas Station in 2003 and proved so popular there are now four other locations, including one in downtown Detroit. The original remains and is an unusually good spot for zingy fattoush salad, pitta wraps and beautifully marinated meats, made in an open kitchen. The baklava is also particularly good."

Here is what the report had to say about Detroit 75 Kitchen:

"A food truck parked right by a busy fuel station and surrounded by industrial buildings, Arab-American-owned Detroit 75 Kitchen isn't just a place where people grab a bite after filling up their vehicles. It's a place that people flock to just because the food is so good. People can grab the most delicious sandwiches, wings and seasoned fries to go or linger on the patio area."

To see the complete list of the best gas station restaurants in America, click here.