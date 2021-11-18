Utah Woman's Car Towed Just Seconds After Parking By Her Own Driveway

One family in Utah has filed complaints of predatory towing in their community after a tow truck latched onto their car just seconds after parking in front of their own driveway, reported 2 KUTV. What's crazy is that the car was still running in the video.

The entire incident was caught on the family's doorbell camera. In the video, Sheila Haddock can be heard shouting, "Um, Hey! Hey! No!" That's when her boyfriend rushed out to help her.

Haddock shouted, "Hey I'm literally leaving right now!"

Haddock left the car idling while they took in their groceries and within 90 seconds, the car was hooked up and being towed away.

The couple had to pay $85 to get their car back. Haddock said, "He didn't care that we really didn't have $85 to give. He said, 'You're not getting your car back without it.'"