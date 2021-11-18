WATCH: Hangman Page Receives Hero's Welcome In AEW Championship Homecoming

All Elite Wrestling World Champion 'Hangman' Adam Page received a hero's welcome during his first televised appearance since winning the title last Saturday (November 13), which coincided with AEW's first show in his home state.

The Halifax, Virginia native kicked off Dynamite's live telecast from Chartway Arena in Norfolk Wednesday (November 17) night with a championship celebration alongside his friends from the Dark Order faction.

Page was welcomed with thunderous cheers as walked to the ring wearing his newly won championship belt and a "Virginia is for lovers" t-shirt.



The self-proclaimed "Anxious Millennial Cowboy" defeated former tag-team partner Kenny Omega to win his first world championship at AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view event last weekend.