WATCH: Hangman Page Receives Hero's Welcome In AEW Championship Homecoming

By Jason Hall

November 18, 2021

Photo: Courtesy of All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling World Champion 'Hangman' Adam Page received a hero's welcome during his first televised appearance since winning the title last Saturday (November 13), which coincided with AEW's first show in his home state.

The Halifax, Virginia native kicked off Dynamite's live telecast from Chartway Arena in Norfolk Wednesday (November 17) night with a championship celebration alongside his friends from the Dark Order faction.

Page was welcomed with thunderous cheers as walked to the ring wearing his newly won championship belt and a "Virginia is for lovers" t-shirt.

The self-proclaimed "Anxious Millennial Cowboy" defeated former tag-team partner Kenny Omega to win his first world championship at AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view event last weekend.

Page was interrupted during his championship celebration by his upcoming opponent, Bryan Danielson, who won the No. 1 contendership for the AEW Championship at Full Gear.

Danielson, typically a babyface, appeared to show more of a heel personality, disrespecting Page and the Virginia crowd before unmercifully beating Dark Order member Evil Uno before challenging Dark Order member Colt Cabana to a match scheduled to take place in his hometown Chicago next week.

After Dynamite went off-air, Page was coaxed into singing "cowboys songs" by CM Punk, as shown in a video shared by a fan in attendance.

