$1M Powerball Ticket In Arizona Expires After No One Claimed It

According to Arizona Lottery officials, a Powerball ticket worth $1 million has now expired. Fox 10 Phoenix reported that as of November 18th the ticket is expired because no one stepped forward to claim the winnings.

A statement that was released on October 19th said that one Powerball ticket won a $1 million prize for a drawing on May 22nd. That ticket was purchased May 21st at a Circle K store near Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road.

The statement said, ""The winning ticket matched five numbers but did not match the red Powerball to hit the jackpot."

So how long do lottery players have before their tickets expire? According to lottery officials, there is a 180 day widow.

John Gilliland with the Arizona Lottery said that no one stepping up to claim winnings is actually pretty rare. Gilliland said, "Hate to see this one go unclaimed. We want players to claim their prizes because not only is it life-changing money, but they change the lives of their community because that's an economic engine for their whole area."

Lottery officials have a list of current unclaimed prizes. Check out the list here and see if it could be your ticket.