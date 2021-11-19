Kenny Omega To Undergo Multiple Surgeries, Set To Miss Major Event: Report

All Elite Wrestling superstar Kenny Omega will reportedly undergo "multiple surgeries," which will force him to miss an upcoming world title defense for another promotion, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reports.

Omega, who dropped the AEW World Championship to 'Hangman' Adam Page last Saturday (November 13) at the Full Gear pay-per-view event, was scheduled to defend the AAA Mega title against El Hijo del Vikingo at Lucha Libre AAA's biggest annual event, Triplemanía, on December 4.

However, Meltzer reports the 38-year-old wrestler has now been ruled out of the event as he's set to undergo "surgeries on his shoulder, knee and abdomen and is evaluating a septum surgery as well."

The report also specifies that Omega wrestled through "a torn labrum and an abdominal hernia for months."

Meltzer confirmed that none of the surgeries are considered major and Omega is aiming to return to AEW "in or around late-February," but company president, CEO and general manager Tony Khan has advised the Winnipeg native to take the necessary time off to get better.

Omega appeared in an opening segment alongside fellow Elite members Adam Cole and the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) during Wednesday's (November 17) live telecast of Dynamite in which he seemingly announced his temporary departure from AEW following his championship loss to Page.

"I feel like there's things I've got to fix, there's things I've got to change and I can't do it here," Omega said, specifically addressing the loss, rather than his injury status, in-character.