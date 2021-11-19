Kenny Omega To Undergo Multiple Surgeries, Set To Miss Major Event: Report
By Jason Hall
November 19, 2021
All Elite Wrestling superstar Kenny Omega will reportedly undergo "multiple surgeries," which will force him to miss an upcoming world title defense for another promotion, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reports.
Omega, who dropped the AEW World Championship to 'Hangman' Adam Page last Saturday (November 13) at the Full Gear pay-per-view event, was scheduled to defend the AAA Mega title against El Hijo del Vikingo at Lucha Libre AAA's biggest annual event, Triplemanía, on December 4.
However, Meltzer reports the 38-year-old wrestler has now been ruled out of the event as he's set to undergo "surgeries on his shoulder, knee and abdomen and is evaluating a septum surgery as well."
The report also specifies that Omega wrestled through "a torn labrum and an abdominal hernia for months."
Meltzer confirmed that none of the surgeries are considered major and Omega is aiming to return to AEW "in or around late-February," but company president, CEO and general manager Tony Khan has advised the Winnipeg native to take the necessary time off to get better.
Omega appeared in an opening segment alongside fellow Elite members Adam Cole and the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) during Wednesday's (November 17) live telecast of Dynamite in which he seemingly announced his temporary departure from AEW following his championship loss to Page.
"I feel like there's things I've got to fix, there's things I've got to change and I can't do it here," Omega said, specifically addressing the loss, rather than his injury status, in-character.
Former #AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX has some things to fix after his loss to @theAdamPage and he can't do it here. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/Vf7OXPwf5d— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2021
Meltzer initially reported Omega had dealt with various injuries for months and would be medically evaluated to determine his in-ring status earlier this week.
Meltzer said Omega was considering taking time off, but opted to complete his storyline with Page, his former tag-team partner, to culminate the angle with the title change last Saturday.
A video shared by YouTube chiropractor and wrestling fan Dr. Beau Hightower last week showed Omega getting an "insane chiropractic adjustment" and included the AEW star admitting to dealing with "bad" vertigo since 2018.
Omega has competed in 32 matches in 2021, most of which were for AEW, but also several for IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA, having simultaneously held both promotion's world championships during his AEW World Championship reign, according to the Wrestling Observer.
Last year, Omega competed in 34 total matches.
In September, Omega was named the No. 1 ranked wrestler by Pro Wrestling Illustrated as part of its annual 'PWI 500' list.
The Winnipeg native had previously ranked No. 1 on the 'PWI 500' list in 2018 after winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship while competing primarily for New Japan Pro Wrestling.