Louisville's Only Outdoor Ice Rink Opens This Weekend

It's the best time of year again when you can cozy up next to a fire, enjoy time with family and friends, or go ice skating outdoors.

Louisville's only outdoor ice skating rink is opening up to the public on Friday, just in time for the holidays. The ice rink is located in Louisville's Paristown area.

The ice rink is part of the annual Fete De Noel celebration. The tradition began in 2019.

The ice rink will be open from November 19th all the way until January 2nd of 2022. Skating begins Friday (11/19) at 4 p.m.

Tickets for the ice skating rink are now available online. General admission tickets start at just $15 per person. Those tickets include 60 minutes of admission and complimentary skate rentals. The 60 minute admission guarantees 50 minutes of ice time. Click here to get your tickets.