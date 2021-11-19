This Is The Best Deli In All Of Indiana

A deli is a classic option for picking up some ready-to-eat foods, like sandwiches, Italian classics, or Eastern European delicacies.

LoveFOOD released a list of each state's best deli. The website states, "We’ve searched each state for the best and highest-rated deli in each one, from street-corner stalwarts that make their own sausages, cured meats and pickles to favorite places to satisfy lunchtime cravings."

According to LoveFOOD, the best deli in Indiana is Shapiro's Delicatessen in Indianapolis. You can check out Shapiro's at 808 S Meridian Street in Indianapolis. Here's what the website says about the deli:

"This family-run deli has been a fixture of downtown Indianapolis since 1905. Shapiro’s specializes in made-from-scratch comfort food and Jewish cuisine like matzo soup, brisket, pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, crave-worthy mac ‘n’ cheese and huge chicken salads. It’s also known for its cheesecakes, made in the on-site bakery. There’s a second location at the airport, for those who want another fix before departing the city."

