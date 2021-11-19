T.J. Watt Among 5 Steelers Ruled Out For 'Sunday Night Football' Matchup

T.J. Watt is among five players officially ruled out for the Pittsburgh Steelers' primetime Sunday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala shared the Steelers' injury report on Friday (November 19), which includes Watt (hip/knee) ruled out of Sunday's game, as well as cornerback Joe Haden (foot), offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (ankle) and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin).

The Steelers were already dealing with roster shakeups after safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was already ruled out of Sunday's game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday (November 15).

Fitzpatrick, who is vaccinated, was added to the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, the Steelers announced in a news release shared on their official website Monday.