T.J. Watt Among 5 Steelers Ruled Out For 'Sunday Night Football' Matchup
By Jason Hall
November 19, 2021
T.J. Watt is among five players officially ruled out for the Pittsburgh Steelers' primetime Sunday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala shared the Steelers' injury report on Friday (November 19), which includes Watt (hip/knee) ruled out of Sunday's game, as well as cornerback Joe Haden (foot), offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (ankle) and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin).
The Steelers were already dealing with roster shakeups after safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was already ruled out of Sunday's game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday (November 15).
Fitzpatrick, who is vaccinated, was added to the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, the Steelers announced in a news release shared on their official website Monday.
And now it’s official: LB TJ Watt, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB Joe Haden and G Kevin Dotson ALL out Sunday vs the #Chargers. And #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger still hasn’t come off the COVID reserve list.— Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) November 19, 2021
(And now I’m taking that break…) pic.twitter.com/MlpP8QNJdC
Fitzpatrick will need to be symptom free and test negative twice before being allowed to rejoin the team upon his initial positive test results.
The former University of Alabama standout was scheduled to address the media at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, but was unable to appear amid his positive test.
The Steelers still haven't revealed the status of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list hours prior to Sunday's 16-16 tie against the Detroit Lions.
ESPN's Brooke Pryor reports the Steelers don't have to include Roethlisberger or Fitzpatrick on their injury list because they're already included on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Pryor added that head coach Mike Tomlin expects Fitzpatrick to be unavailable, but reported "there's still a chance Roethlisberger plays" if Pittsburgh can activate him prior to the 4:00 p.m. deadline on Saturday (November 20).
Pittsburgh was on a four-game winning streak prior to Sunday's tie against the winless Lions.
Steelers don’t have to include status of Ben Roethlisberger and Minkah Fitzpatrick bc they’re on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 19, 2021
Tomlin said earlier he expected Fitzpatrick to be out, but there’s still a chance Roethlisberger plays. Steelers have until 4pm tomorrow to activate him. https://t.co/2zzo2QwQgJ