Another Key Steelers Star Tests Positive For COVID-19

Another key Pittsburgh Steelers starter has tested positive for COVID-19.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who is vaccinated, has been added to the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, the Steelers announced in a news release shared on their official website Monday (November 15).

Fitzpatrick has started in nine games and has recorded a team best 64 tackles, as well as one pass defensed, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

Fitzpatrick will need to be symptom free and test negative twice before being allowed to rejoin the team upon his initial positive test results.

The former University of Alabama standout was scheduled to address the media at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, but was unable to appear amid his positive test.

The Steelers are already without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list hours prior to Sunday's 16-16 tie against the Detroit Lions.

Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten confirmed Roethlisberger's status update on his verified Twitter account Saturday (November 13) night.

The Steelers later included Roethlisberger in a news release detailing inactive players for their Week 10 matchup shared on their official website Sunday morning, which also included wide receiver Chase Claypool, who experienced a toe injury during last Monday's (November 8) win against the Chicago Bears.

Roetlisberger has thrown for 1,986 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions during his 18th NFL season.

Pittsburgh was on a four-game winning streak prior to Sunday's tie against the winless Lions.