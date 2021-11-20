Adele Reveals One Of Her Singles On '30' Was Nearly 15-Minutes Long

After being pushed back a year due to the pandemic, Adele finally released her highly-anticipated fourth studio album, 30. The record sees Adele confronting herself in the midst of her divorce from Simon Konecki and trying to find a way to help their son, Angelo, understand why his parents split. While 30 delivers everything fans wanted and then some, the singer revealed that she had one more song that didn't make the album's cut – a 15-minute version of her song "I Drink Wine."

While sitting down with Rolling Stone, the singer shared that she had initially recorded the song to contain each of her moments of self-doubt on the advice of a friend named Jed.

"[The label] was like, 'Listen, everyone loves you, but no one's playing a 15-minute song on the radio,'" Adele said of why she was asked to cut the song down to six minutes. However, fans are holding out hope that a vaulted version of the song with all 15-minutes of its original material will one day be released. In the meantime, fans can stream the six-minute version (as well as the rest of Adele's 30) with iHeartRadio here.

During an iHeartRadio Album Release Party for 30 with Ryan Seacrest, Adele revealed that her son finally got to see her perform live for the first time during her recent CBS concert special, and that she was "terrified" to hear her son's opinions. The singer revealed that he did wind up enjoying the show, and she wasn't able to take her eyes off of him throughout her entire performance.

Adele also revealed to Seacrest that her song "Oh My God" focuses on how she struggled finding people to date while in Los Angeles. "La is definitely not the place to date because most people here you don't know what their agenda is," Adele said to Seacrest. "And, it's very small, LA especially... just everyone's been with everyone it feels like."

While 30 does not include a 15-minute version of "I Drink Wine," a deluxe edition of the album features a duet with Chris Stapleton on the record's first single, "Easy On Me."