Britney Spears Calls Out Christiana Aguilera For 'Refusing To Speak'
By Regina Park
November 20, 2021
Britney Spears went to Instagram to call out her pop diva peer Christina Aguilera for "refusing to speak" on the highly-awaited termination of her conservatorship.
Christiana was walking the red carpet of the Latin Grammys on Thursday (November 18) when reporters asked if the 40-year-old still communicated with Britney. That's when the "Genie In A Bottle" songstress' team swooped in and said, "we're not doing that tonight."
Before Christina's team led her away, she can be heard saying, "But I'm happy for her."
Britney reposted video of the red carpet incident with Christina and had a lot to say.
"I love and adore everyone who supported me ... But refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!" the "Gimme More" singer wrote on social media.
"13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I'm the one who went through it !!!! All the supports who spoke up and supported me Thank You ... Yes I do matter!!!!"
Britney went on to praise Lady Gaga "for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind," reposting a video of comments Gaga made at another red carpet event the same night.
"You made me cry !!!" she added, "I love you !!!"
Britney and Christina rose to stardom together, and go way back to their days on Disney's "Mickey Mouse Club." As teenagers, they both became international mega stars, taking over the charts.
After Britney gave harrowing testimony about what she's been through in the conservatorship back in June, Christina tweeted a childhood photo of them and shared her support.
"These past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through," Christina captioned the photo, in part. "It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live as they wish."
These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through.— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021
It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3