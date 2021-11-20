Britney Spears went to Instagram to call out her pop diva peer Christina Aguilera for "refusing to speak" on the highly-awaited termination of her conservatorship.

Christiana was walking the red carpet of the Latin Grammys on Thursday (November 18) when reporters asked if the 40-year-old still communicated with Britney. That's when the "Genie In A Bottle" songstress' team swooped in and said, "we're not doing that tonight."

Before Christina's team led her away, she can be heard saying, "But I'm happy for her."

Britney reposted video of the red carpet incident with Christina and had a lot to say.

"I love and adore everyone who supported me ... But refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!" the "Gimme More" singer wrote on social media.



"13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I'm the one who went through it !!!! All the supports who spoke up and supported me Thank You ... Yes I do matter!!!!"