Watch How Britney Spears Celebrated The End Of Her Conservatorship

After entering her conservatorship nearly 14 years ago, Britney Spears adhered to all of its strict guidelines, including no alcohol. After Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny had ruled that the conservatorship should be terminated last Friday (November 12), the pop superstar has been celebrating her freedom and enjoyed a glass of champagne at a restaurant to cheers to her new future.

"What an amazing weekend," Spears said on Instagram as she reflected on her victory. "I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen last night !!!! I'm celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!! I mean after 13 years ... I think I've waited long ENOUGH !!!!!"