Watch How Britney Spears Celebrated The End Of Her Conservatorship
By Megan Stinson
November 16, 2021
After entering her conservatorship nearly 14 years ago, Britney Spears adhered to all of its strict guidelines, including no alcohol. After Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny had ruled that the conservatorship should be terminated last Friday (November 12), the pop superstar has been celebrating her freedom and enjoyed a glass of champagne at a restaurant to cheers to her new future.
"What an amazing weekend," Spears said on Instagram as she reflected on her victory. "I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen last night !!!! I'm celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!! I mean after 13 years ... I think I've waited long ENOUGH !!!!!"
Spears went on to thank her new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, for helping to end the conservatorship. After making her bombshell testimony earlier this year, which saw Spears making claims that her conservatorship allegedly kept her from having a baby and controlled her life, steps began to remove the pop singer from the conservatorship. Her father, Jamie Spears, was eventually suspended from the conservatorship. A little over a week before her final hearing that would see Judge Penny ruling to terminate the conservatorship, Spears claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that her mother, Lynne Spears, had actually been the one who came up with the idea to put the pop star under a conservatorship.
"My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago ... but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea," Spears wrote. "I will never get those years back. She secretly ruined my life ... and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it."