Florida Makes Decision On Dan Mullen's Coaching Future
By Jason Hall
November 21, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
The University of Florida announced it has "parted ways" with football head coach Dan Mullen in a news release shared on its official website Sunday (November 21) afternoon.
Mullen went 34-15 during four seasons as the Gators' head coach.
Athletic Director Scott Stricklin is scheduled to hold a press conference addressing the decision Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.