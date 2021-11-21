Florida Makes Decision On Dan Mullen's Coaching Future

The University of Florida announced it has "parted ways" with football head coach Dan Mullen in a news release shared on its official website Sunday (November 21) afternoon.

Mullen went 34-15 during four seasons as the Gators' head coach.

Athletic Director Scott Stricklin is scheduled to hold a press conference addressing the decision Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.