Florida Makes Decision On Dan Mullen's Coaching Future

By Jason Hall

November 21, 2021

Samford v Florida
Photo: Getty Images

The University of Florida announced it has "parted ways" with football head coach Dan Mullen in a news release shared on its official website Sunday (November 21) afternoon.

Mullen went 34-15 during four seasons as the Gators' head coach.

Athletic Director Scott Stricklin is scheduled to hold a press conference addressing the decision Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices