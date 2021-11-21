Kanye West And Drake To Perform At 'Free Larry Hoover' Charity Concert

Kanye West and Drake are apparently working together for a common cause after officially squashing their beef.

According to reports, the two rappers are confirmed to perform together in Los Angeles next month for a charity concert.

"God's plan," Ye captioned an Instagram post on Saturday (November 20) announcing the "Free Larry Hoover" benefit performance, referencing Drake's 2018 hit.

The concert is scheduled to take place at LA Coliseum on December 9 in support of Larry Hoover, co-founder of the Gangster Disciples currently imprisoned on six life sentences.

Hoover's son, Larry Hoover, Jr. was featured on Ye's most recent album, DONDA, discussing the American criminal justice system and how his father's incarceration has impacted their family.