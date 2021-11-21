Kanye West And Drake To Perform At 'Free Larry Hoover' Charity Concert

By Regina Park

November 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West and Drake are apparently working together for a common cause after officially squashing their beef.

According to reports, the two rappers are confirmed to perform together in Los Angeles next month for a charity concert.

"God's plan," Ye captioned an Instagram post on Saturday (November 20) announcing the "Free Larry Hoover" benefit performance, referencing Drake's 2018 hit.

The concert is scheduled to take place at LA Coliseum on December 9 in support of Larry Hoover, co-founder of the Gangster Disciples currently imprisoned on six life sentences.

Hoover's son, Larry Hoover, Jr. was featured on Ye's most recent album, DONDA, discussing the American criminal justice system and how his father's incarceration has impacted their family.

Drake's special guest appearance comes after the two rapper officially let their years-long of back and forth feud go. The two were spotted reuniting at Drake's Toronto mansion last week.

Ye went on to post a pic posing with Drank and Rap-A-Lot CEO J Prince, who first teased the two were collaborating to "free our brother Larry Hoover" back in October, according to Billboard.

"I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together," Ye says in a video clip released after the collab teaser.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices