New Edition & NKOTB Perform Medley Of Throwbacks In Epic 'Battle Of Boston'

By Kelly Fisher

November 22, 2021

2021 American Music Awards - Fixed Show
Photo: Getty Images

The American Music Awards show was packed with live performances, but it’s hard to beat a medley of throwbacks from two of the most iconic groups to perform that night. R&B group New Edition took the stage with beloved boy band New Kids On The Block for an unforgettable performance on Sunday (November 21).

This marked the first time the legendary bands shared the stage, the AMAs noted of the “can’t miss” performance. The collaboration was dubbed an iconic “Battle of Boston,” a nod to the hometown that produced two legendary groups of artists. Audience members were singing, jumping and clapping along to some of New Edition’s and New Kids On The Block’s soulful, high-energy hits.

Both groups are among the most influential in their fields, with massively successful careers spanning decades. Bobby Brown of New Edition previously said during an acceptance speech: “I didn't know how much our fans were going to stick with us the way our fans have stuck with us for the last 35 years.”

New Kids on The Block will hit the road this spring with Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue on the “MixTape 2022 Tour,” stopping in more than 50 cities. "We had a blast on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can't wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022," Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement. "Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions... we could not be more excited. Let's GO!"

Listen to New Edition on iHeartRadio here. Listen to New Kids On The Block on iHeartRadio here.

