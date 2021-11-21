New Edition & NKOTB Perform Medley Of Throwbacks In Epic 'Battle Of Boston'

Both groups are among the most influential in their fields, with massively successful careers spanning decades. Bobby Brown of New Edition previously said during an acceptance speech: “I didn't know how much our fans were going to stick with us the way our fans have stuck with us for the last 35 years.”

New Kids on The Block will hit the road this spring with Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue on the “MixTape 2022 Tour,” stopping in more than 50 cities. "We had a blast on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can't wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022," Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement. "Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions... we could not be more excited. Let's GO!"

